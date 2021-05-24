Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Increased by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 224,798 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 4.6% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $144,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7,862.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $298.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.