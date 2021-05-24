Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 7,300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 420,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $147.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

