Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,678. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day moving average of $169.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $271,842,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

