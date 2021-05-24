Alleghany Corp DE Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alleghany Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 2.9% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned 0.27% of Zimmer Biomet worth $90,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $167.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

