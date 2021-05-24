Alleghany Corp DE Has $153.18 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,021 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 4.9% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of 3M worth $153,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM opened at $202.90 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $144.60 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

