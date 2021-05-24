Alps Advisors Inc. Has $24.24 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,155 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,954.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 39,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,392,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,129,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

