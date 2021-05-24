American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $103.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEP. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.84 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

