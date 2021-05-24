AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,232,000 after purchasing an additional 119,072 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 160,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $131.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,932,643. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.