AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Invesco makes up approximately 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.92. 20,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

