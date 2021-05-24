AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,092,000 after buying an additional 360,270 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,303,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 338,207 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.88. 55,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

