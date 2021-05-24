AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

J stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.45. 6,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.27. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.