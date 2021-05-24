AMJ Financial Wealth Management Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $463.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

