AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 6,963 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,017 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Cree comprises approximately 2.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cree were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cree in the first quarter worth $50,702,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cree by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $66,922,000 after acquiring an additional 389,532 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.61. 2,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,430. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

