Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $139.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ICAP raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $6.31 on Monday, hitting $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 234,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,704,045. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

