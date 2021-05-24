Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.65.

APR.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32. The firm has a market cap of C$488.33 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.16. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$8.11 and a 52-week high of C$12.55.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

