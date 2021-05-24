Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVAH. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,566. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

