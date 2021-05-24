Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $54.02. 17,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,977,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

