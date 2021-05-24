Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $115.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.66. 26,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,113. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.92. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.