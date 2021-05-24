BITTUP (BTU) Tops One Day Volume of $399.00

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITTUP has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. BITTUP has a market cap of $384,273.29 and approximately $399.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITTUP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00063391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.63 or 0.00908919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.75 or 0.09180980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00083383 BTC.

BITTUP Coin Profile

BITTUP is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTUP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTUP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.