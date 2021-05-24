Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.71

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 345,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $2,639,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

