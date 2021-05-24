Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $469.47 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.07 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

