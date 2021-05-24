Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.30 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

