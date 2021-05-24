CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.
Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.16. 2,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 68.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 61,538 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
