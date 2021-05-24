CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.16. 2,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 68.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 61,538 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.