Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.06. 31,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,916. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

