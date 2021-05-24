Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.82. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 16,504 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 6.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

