Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.82. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 16,504 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 6.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
