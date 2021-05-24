Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $33.17 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,172,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $362.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.