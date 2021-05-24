Cigna (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.
NYSE:CI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.54. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9,556.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
