Cigna (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.54. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9,556.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

