Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.04. 116,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.