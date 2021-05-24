Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Buys New Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

NUSC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.84. 78,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

