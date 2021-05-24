Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,420 shares during the period. Cinemark accounts for about 5.8% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cinemark worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $8,120,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

