Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $63.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.