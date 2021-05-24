Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.36 on Monday, reaching $269.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,042. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

