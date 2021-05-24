Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. Deere & Company accounts for 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,310,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $357.02. 30,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,241. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.87.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

