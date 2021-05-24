Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Purchases 823 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $506.15. 8,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

