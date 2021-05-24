Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,244. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $96.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15.

