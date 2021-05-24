Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. FedEx comprises 2.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.30.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,656. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $121.94 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

