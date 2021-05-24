Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.52. Conduent shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 1,098 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,925 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 267,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

