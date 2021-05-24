Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.14. Crane also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

