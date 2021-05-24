Credit Suisse Group Boosts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $135.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock worth $3,484,136 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.