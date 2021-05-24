Credit Suisse Group Increases Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target to $45.00

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. 375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,882. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

