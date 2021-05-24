CROAT (CROAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $196,763.43

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $196,763.43 and $70.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,279,720 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

