CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,560 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 3.5% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of CSX worth $110,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 58,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX opened at $99.04 on Monday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

