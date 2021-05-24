D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 13,221 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

NYSE:MDT opened at $127.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

