Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 4,385 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 40.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 42.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 106,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 11.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $99.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

