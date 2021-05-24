Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 46,462 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,462 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $127.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.