Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 3,479 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

NYSE PM opened at $97.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.