Delphy Price Down 49.3% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $563,956.69 and $23,092.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00063391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.63 or 0.00908919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.75 or 0.09180980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00083383 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.