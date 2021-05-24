Dero Price Hits $3.24 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00008623 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $34.37 million and $761,880.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,411.32 or 0.06415495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.64 or 0.01739059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00435055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00157838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00629083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00434947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00370554 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,602,933 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

