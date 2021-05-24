Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $250.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.