Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $22.57 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 176,986 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of The Williams Companies worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $231,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 30.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 39,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.